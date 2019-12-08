Sunday, December 8, 2019 -A group of women from Embu County took to the streets and protested how cheap liquor has reduced men in the region to zombies.





The married women complained that their husbands deny them conjugal rights after camping in drinking dens all day.





They further said that their virgins girls are finding it hard to find men to break their virginity since cheap liquor has turned the young men in the region to useless pigs.





They want the Governor to intervene and order a crack-down on cheap liquor dens in the area.





Watch video.



