Monday, December 2, 2019 - This guy was secretly recorded kneeling down and begging a lady like a toddler, something that has left netizens wondering what could have made him behave like this. - This guy was secretly recorded kneeling down and begging a lady like a toddler, something that has left netizens wondering what could have made him behave like this.





While some say that he might be drunk in love, others think that he was begging for sex.





Perhaps the lady refused to give in to his sexual demands, forcing him to kneel down and beg.

What do you think about this video?