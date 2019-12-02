Monday December 2, 2019 - Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has threatened to root for the impeachment of National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi.





This is after Muturi ruled out the possibility of the Building Bridges Initiative (BB) report being debated in Parliament and instead rooted for a referendum.





In a post on Monday, Kuria claimed that Muturi was bribed by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) to rule that Parliament will not take part in the implementation of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).





He alleged that ODM Party Chairman and Gwasi MP, John Mbadi, held a meeting with Muturi before he came forth to make such a declaration.





Kuria lamented that the Speaker has no moral authority to rule on such a matter.





He said he will embark on a mission to collect signatures to ensure Muturi is out of office.





He noted that the matter could have been handled differently if Chief Justice David Maraga ruled on a case in court.





"If it was Justice Maraga pronouncing himself in a public baraza on how he will rule on a matter before the court, there would be no devils in hell.”





“They would all be in Kenya.”





“Why Justin Muturi would allow himself to be bribed with a tilapia meal by John Mbadi in Migori to rule out a parliamentary route for BBI is a mystery for me.”





“Today I will start collecting signatures to impeach him," he posted.





The debate on the implementation of the BBI Report has pitted Deputy President William Ruto's allies against ODM leader, Raila Odinga's camp.



