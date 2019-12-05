Thursday December 5, 2019 - State House spokesperson, Kanze Dena, has finally spoken about an incident at Bomas of Kenya last week where Deputy President William Ruto was locked out of a meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga.





The incident, which happened during the launch of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) saw Ruto locked out of a meeting between the two gentlemen.





Speaking on Thursday during a Press Conference, Dena said the video showing the DP dejected as he walked outside Bomas of Kenya, was taken out of context.





She said the three leaders held a meeting together but the DP was the first one to leave before the duo.





"That's a figment of the press imagination...What surprises me is that no one captures them when they are entering the three, they held the meeting together to the end, they were waiting to leave together but Ruto decided to leave first.”





“(Kinachonishangaza ni kwamba hakuna yeyote aliyenukuu waikiingia wote watatu, wakafanya mkutano wote wakamaliza, wakawa wanangoja kutoka na yeye(Ruto) ndiye aliwatangulia kutoka)," Dena said





Kanze made this statement after intelligence reports indicated that millions of Kenyans were infuriated by the incident that portrayed Uhuru as a betrayer like Judas Iscariot.



