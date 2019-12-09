Monday December 9, 2019 - The family of murder suspect, Joseph Irungu alias Jowie, is crying foul following his alleged transfer from Kamiti Maximum Security Prison.





Irungu, together with former Citizen TV presenter, Jacque Maribe, are accused of killing businesswoman, Monica Kimani, last year.





Addressing journalists on Monday, Jowie’s mother, Anastacia, said they were informed of the transfer late on Friday but because prison visits only take place on weekdays, they had to wait until Monday to go to Kamiti.





At Kamiti, Mr Irungu was held in solitary confinement on orders of the High Court.

The mother said she was told by prison authorities that her son was moved to Manyani, a maximum security prison in Voi, Taita Taveta County.





"He has been taken to Manyani and his next appearance in court is in February.”





“It's like they want to do something to him,"





"The prison officer says it's a normal transfer but our lawyer says he has never heard of something like that,” she said.





Sources at Kamiti Prison revealed that Jowie was planning to escape and he was taken to a more secure prison where he cannot think of even escaping.



