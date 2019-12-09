Monday, December 9, 2019 - CCTV footage has emerged showing the moment John Mutinda drove into the Indian Ocean at high speed at the Likoni Channel.





Kenya Ferry Services said Mr. Mutinda drove straight into the sea at around 4.20 am on Saturday without paying for the ticket.





The body of the 46-year old clearing and forwarding agent was retrieved shortly after 8 am on Saturday by Kenya Navy.

According to reports, Mutinda hastily left the house, without wearing a shirt, and sped off towards the channel before plunging into the ocean.





A night guard who Mr. Mutinda usually hired to watch over his car, a Toyota Allion, said the deceased looked disturbed.





Watch the video below.