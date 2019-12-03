Tuesday, December 3, 2019 - There was drama in the streets after a mentally challenged lady stripped naked and displayed her malnourished body that has been reduced to a skeleton.





The once beautiful lady who was living the good life allegedly went mad after internet fraudsters, popularly known as yahoo boys, used her for money rituals.





Yahoo boys trap slay queens by spoiling them with the finer things in life and then use them for money rituals.





Some slay queens have even lost their lives after the notorious yahoo boys chopped off their body parts to use them for money related rituals.

Here’s the shocking video.