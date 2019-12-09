Monday December 9, 2019 - Embattled Kiambu Governor, Ferdinand Waititu's woes seem to be far from over.





This is after he was kicked out of Jubilee Party headquarters on Monday.





Over the weekend, Jubilee Party’s Secretary General, Raphael Tuju, summoned all nominated MCAs from Kiambu County for a meeting.





When Waititu got wind of the meeting, he decided to gate crash without being invited.

However, his attempts to be part of the meeting were futile as he was chased out like a dog by irate MCAs who were baying for his blood.





The meeting convened by Tuju, who had the blessings of President Uhuru Kenyatta, was meant to discuss affairs of the County especially in relation to the impeachment motion against corrupt Waititu.





Waititu, who has been barred by court from performing his duties as Governor, is among a number of Kiambu cCunty employees who have been charged with conflict of interest, money laundering and abuse of office.



