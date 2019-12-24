Our client is a restaurant in Nairobi specializing in Yemeni cuisine.





They seek to recruit for the role of Waiters , who will be responsible for ensuring that customers have a satisfying service experience

Location: Nairobi

Employment Type: Full Time

Job Level: Entry level

Salary: KES 20,000 per months

Job Summary: The Waiter will be responsible for ensuring that all customers are served to the highest standards of hospitality in the Restaurant at all times within all food and beverage areas.

Key Responsibilities

· Greets customers and presents them with the menu.

· Informs customers about the special items for the day and menu changes, if any.

· Suggest food and beverages to the customer and also try to up sell.

· Take food and beverage orders from the customer on the order taking pads or on the handheld Point of sale (POS) system.

· Obtaining revenues, issuing receipts, accepting payments, returning the change.

· Performing basic cleaning tasks as needed or directed by supervisor.

· Filling in for absent staff as needed.

· Punch the order on the POS machine and make sure to enter the special requirements made by the guest while ordering the food.

· Communicate to the customer and provide assistance with their queries.

· Co – ordinate with the kitchen staff to ensure smooth operation and customer satisfaction.

· Serve food and beverages to the guests as per the course of order.

· Observes customers and ensure their satisfaction with the food and service.

· Promptly respond to guest with any additional request.

Minimum Qualification:

· Diploma in F&B from recognized Institution

· 3 years’ relevant work experience from a busy Restaurant

· 5.11 ft tall

· Ability to work under pressure

· Good customer care and communication skills

· Friendly disposition to guest, strong enthusiasm for the job, highly motivated with great ability to work harmoniously in a team

· Food handlers certificate

How to Apply

Qualified candidates should send their applications to info@leeandmyles.com clearly quoting “WAITER” in the email subject line.

Applications close on 6th January 2020.