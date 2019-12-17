Tuesday December 17,2019 - Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru‘s husband, Kamotho Waiganjo, has asked Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, to stop abusing his wife if he cares for his life.





In a WhatsApp message, Kamotho urged Kuria to criticise Waiguru politically and stop abusing her.





"Hon Moses Kuria, stop abusing my wife.”





“You can criticise her politics all you want but you will stop abusing my wife," the WhatsApp message reads.





Kuria in response claimed that the message did not warrant any response.





Kamotho's warning was in response to a post from the MP, which stated that President Uhuru Kenyatta had lost an opportunity to cement his legacy by entrusting the NYS programme to some people.





"I sympathise with President Kenyatta.”





“If there was a project that could have transformed this country more than the Big 4 combined was the NYS as originally designed.”





“The president meant well till he entrusted the programme to some harlot...," Kuria said.



