Wednesday December 4, 2019 - Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, has given a clear path which the Building Bridges Initiative report will take days after the launch.





Speaking during an interview and just after meeting former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, the former Devolution Minister said there will be civic campaigns on the BBI report before the real process starts.





After that, she said, the team will collect a million signatures and convert the proposals into a bill which will be submitted to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission for verification.

“The IEBC then takes it to County Assemblies, where we need at least half the Counties to pass the bill,” she disclosed.





According to Waiguru, after the approval by at least 24 County Assemblies, the proponents now agree that it can then be taken to the National Assembly, where the threshold for approval will be easy.





“We will only need 50 per cent of those present (in Parliament) to pass it.”





“That way, a referendum will not be necessary,” added Ms Waiguru.



