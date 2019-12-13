Friday December 13, 2019 - Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, has blasted Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri, for what she has termed as failing and attempting to blame it on the constitution.





Speaking during an interview, Waiguru noted that the CS has been among Mt. Kenya politicians lamenting about bad agricultural produce prices in the region, a problem he has to solve.





She further hit out at the CS for interfering with political matters yet he has been unable to do the job given to him by President Uhuru Kenyatta, telling him to step aside.





"It's very unfortunate that the Minister of Agriculture is sitting in a press conference complaining about coffee.”

“Now if the Minister is complaining and he has been hired by the President to resolve that problem.”





“If he is unable, he should step down," Waiguru said.





CS Kiunjuri is among Mt. Kenya leaders who have been against the proposed referendum, arguing that the nation, and Mt. Kenya in particular, needs market for its products and not new laws.





Waiguru’s attack follows a recent one by Uhuru, who lashed out at the group for opposing the proposed constitutional amendments before seeing the proposed changes.





Kiunjuri's involvement with the team has on the other hand been seen as a show of defiance, given that all the other CSs who have spoken on the issue have backed the changes.



