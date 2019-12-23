Monday December 23, 2019 - Former Nairobi Mayor, Charles Rubia, has died at his Karen home.





Announcing his death on Monday, Muranga Senator, Irungu Kangata, said the nonagenarian died in his sleep on Sunday night.





The deceased was a Minister in the Kenyatta and Moi eras.





He was detained and tortured together with the late Kenneth Matiba for pushing for multi-party politics.





In July, the political detainee made a Sh40 billion claim against the Government for illegal detention and torture.





In a 200 page document, Mr Rubia sought Sh5 billion as compensation for general damages, Sh5 billion for exemplary damages and moral damages, Sh20 billion as compensation for all medical and related costs and Sh10 billion for any other relief.





Further, he wanted Sh40,674,544 for special damages and Sh150 million for loss of businesses, calculated with interest as from May 1991 to the date of payment.





Rubia was born in 1923 in Kandara, Muranga County.



