Wananchi Group (K) Ltd





Job Title: E-Care Customer Service Representative

Department: Customer Experience

Location: Nairobi

Employment Status / Type: Permanent

Position Reporting to: Team Leader – Ecare & Shops

Manages Others: Yes

Number of Positions Managed: 1

Job Purpose / Summary: Reporting to Team Leader – Ecare, the Customer Service Representative E-Care is responsible for providing professional and focused customer assistance internally and externally, serving as a community manager within customer experience.

He/she will be responsible for:

Customer Support:

· Scanning the various social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, WhatsApp/AAR support needs & shifting emails for customer contacts with query/complaint, attending to the customer and resolving issues raised within 15 min;

· Assist customers using social media Platforms, online tools, email and phone.

· Follow up frequently with customers throughout the life of their complaint(s)

· Develop a friendly rapport with customers in 140 characters or less.

· Work in conjunction with staff across departments and locations to handle all customer queries

· Effectively capture voice of the customer and feedback/VOC on day-to-day basis

· If issue has not been resolved on FCR, the CSR ensures it’s escalated to the Team Leader within 10 minutes of receipt through call or email and follow up done to ensure closure and feedback.

Adhering to SM TATs

· If escalated issue has not been attended to in an hours’ time even after a follow up with the Team Leader, the executive contacts the Call Centre Manger for intervention.

· SM Content management on E-Care Platform as shared by marketing team.

· If issue is solved, the CSR ensures that customer is satisfied and asks customer to give feedback through available mechanisms

· Other responsibilities, as directed (e.g. admin support, attend team meetings and training, etc.)

Key Roles:

· Use effective communication skills to resolve all complaints, concerns and issues in a timely and diplomatic manner

· Demonstrating knowledge of Wananchi DTH, Fiber & WBS expectations, e.g. internal standards or service level agreements

· Setting priorities to ensure continual satisfaction

· Delegate appropriate tasks in an effective manner

· Understand & practice the importance and impact of first contact resolution (FCR)

· Communicate feedback on a daily basis as a positive continuous improvement as an aspect of customer support

· Provide constructive feedback to immediate manager on individual/ team performance

· Ensure complaints/concerns are resolved or escalated in a timely manner –

· Manage E-Care volumes such as peak time

· Being resourceful in finding information relevant to the industry trends and historical data

· Provide timely notifications to management of negative trends, urgencies, or extent of required follow up

Qualifications

· Minimum of Diploma or Bachelor degree in IT, Electrical/Electronic, Telecoms Engineering

· 2 years of Team Leader experience in a customer service environment, primarily focused on customer care and sales. A technical environment is preferred but not required.

· Excellent written and oral communication skills

· Ability to juggle multiple tasks and projects

· Ability to adapt to changing needs and prioritize accordingly.

· Proficient in Microsoft Word, Excel and Outlook

· Must have superior coaching, leadership and interpersonal skills

· Punctual, regular, and consistent attendance

· Tact, diplomacy and sensitivity

· Proper email etiquette

· Prior experience in handling difficult customer situation a plus

· Comfortable using social media sites, online forums, blogs, etc. in a business setting

· Ability to type 30+ wpm, experience with 10-key a plus

· Experience using Hootsuite or other social media monitoring tools





Job Title: IT Helpdesk Assistant

Department: I.T. Department

Location: Gateway Park

Employment Status / Type: Full Time

Position Reporting to: IT Manager

Manages Others: No

Job Purpose / Summary: Reporting to IT Manager, the IT Help Desk Assistant will assist in the management of all day-to-day IT issues including LAN related activities, office automation issues and Business application support for the Wananchi Group Staff.

Key Roles:

· Timely Resolution of Service Desk Requests

· User end LAN support and troubleshooting

· Office application installation & support

· Hardware preventative maintenance and repairs

· System User management

· Process documentation

· System Upgrades

Key Requirements

· The ideal candidate will have excellent IT skills, including Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook and Internet.

· The ability to communicate effectively and handle telephone calls proficiently is essential, just as administrative role experience.

· Able to deal confidently with a wide range of people in difficult circumstances.

· Ability to diagnose & solve problems in an efficient manner.

· Ability to demonstrate experience of effective communication with customers via a range of different channels.

· Attention to detail.

· Possess a confident & professional manner with strong interpersonal skills.

· Confidence to engage with staff on all levels, self-motivated & capable of working on own initiative as well as part of a small team.

· Good understanding of Microsoft Platforms.

· Good working knowledge of browser technologies

Academic & Experience Required:

· Bachelor’s Degree in IT or related field from a recognized university.

· 1-year relevant experience

· Ability to work under high pressure environment

· Be honest, flexible, committed and fast learner

· Integrity and personal organization planning skills

Key Performance Indicators

· Response time to helpdesk tickets

· Ticket closure

· Submission of daily/weekly/monthly reports

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates to submit their applications including a detailed CV and day time telephone contact to recruit@ke.wananchi.com on or before 27th December, 2019

Wananchi Group is an equal opportunity employer and will offer competitive remuneration and benefits to the right candidate.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.