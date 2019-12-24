Norbrook Laboratories Limited is one of the world’s leading companies within the Pharmaceutical Industry with a reputation for achieving results within a competitive market place.





The following vacancy has arisen in our facility in Karuri, Kenya.

Job Title: Driver

The ideal candidate will form part of a dynamic team responsible for contributing to the daily activities involved in the warehouse.

Suitable candidates should have the following:

· Holder of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education Certificate.

· Mature, independent individual of high integrity and good communication skills.

· Knowledge of Good Manufacturing Practices. Health and Safety and Housekeeping procedures.

· Valid driving license (NYS training preferred). Class BCE

· Experience of over 4 years driving large trucks (10 tons) and conversant with driving in Nairobi County and its environs

· Valid certificate of good conduct





Job Title: Warehouse General Operative

The ideal candidate will form part of a dynamic team responsible for contributing to the daily activities involved in the warehouse.

Suitable candidates should have the following:

· Holder of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education Certificate.

· Mature, independent individual of high integrity and good communication skills.

· Knowledge of Good Manufacturing Practices. Health and Safety and Housekeeping procedures.

· Knowledge of forklift operations will be an added advantage.

· Candidates with experience within a pharmaceutical manufacturing set up and who are proficient in computer operations and MS-Office application will have an added but not essential advantage.

How to Apply

If you are interested in the above position and feel you have the necessary qualifications and experience, send your application to

The Human Resource Department

Norbrook Kenya Limited

Old Limuru Road, Karuri

P.O. Box 1287-00606

Sarit Center, Nairobi

Email: enquiries@norbrook.co.ke