Section in Charge
Job Description
  • Reporting to the Nursing Services in Charge, this position is responsible for planning, organizing and coordinating the activities in the ward to ensure high standard of nursing care in line with hospital policies and procedures.
  • This position is open at our Ongata Rongai Branch.
Qualifications
  • Diploma (KRN or KRCHN) or Degree in Nursing, and must have a valid license from the NCK.
  • In addition, this position requires minimum 3 years work experience in managing a busy medical/ surgical unit with active knowledge and experience in Quality Assurance, People Management and Customer service.
Key Competencies 
  • Customer Focus,
  • Team Work,
  • Managing performance,
  • Results Oriented,
  • Reliability with demonstrated interpersonal skills and a high degree of professionalism and ethics

Medical Officer

Job Description
  • Based in our Hurlingham branch and reporting to the Clinical Services in Charge, this position will be responsible for providing superior interventional and preventative medical care in the unit.
Qualifications
  • Bachelor’s degree in Human Medicine and Surgery (MbCHb), valid certification in BLS, ATLS, ACLS and proof of registration and annual licenses from KMPDB.
  • In addition they must have a minimum 2 years post-internship continuous work experience in a busy hospital environment, with active knowledge on management of patients.
Key Competencies
  • Customer Focus,
  • Team Work,
  • Managing performance,
  • Results Oriented,
  • Reliability with demonstrated interpersonal skills and a high degree of professionalism and ethics

Clinical Services in Charge

Job Description
  • Reporting to the Hospital Manager, this position will be responsible for planning, organizing and implementation of all medical activities in the hospital, supervision of the clinical team both in and out patient and ensuring quality service delivery and clinical practise.
  • This position is open at our Kitengela and Nakuru Hyrax branches.
Qualifications
  • Bachelor’s degree in Human Medicine and Surgery (MbCHb) or Diploma in clinical medicine and with more than 3 years post internship work experience.
  • In addition, the successful candidates must have a high sense of business acumen and excellent skills in stakeholder management.
  • Valid certification in BLS, ATLS, ACLS will be an added advantage
Key Competencies
  • Customer Focus,
  • Team Work,
  • Managing performance,
  • Results Oriented,
  • Reliability with demonstrated interpersonal skills and a high degree of professionalism and ethics

Hospital Manager

Job Description
  • Based at our Ongata Rongai Unit and reporting to the Chief Operations Officer, this position is responsible for providing leadership and driving business in line with the Hospital business objectives.
  • Additionally, this position will ensure day to day operations and quality service delivery.
Qualifications
  • Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university with 3-5 years Hospital Management work experience.
  • Masters qualification will be an added advantage.
  • The position demands active knowledge and experience in Business, Financial, People and Stakeholder management; as well as active application of Information Systems in Health Care Management.
Key Competencies 
  • Customer Focus, Team Work,
  • Managing performance,
  • Results Oriented,
  • Reliability with demonstrated interpersonal skills and a high degree of professionalism and ethics
