Section in Charge
Medical Officer
Clinical Services in Charge
Hospital Manager
Job Description
- Reporting
to the Nursing Services in Charge, this position is responsible for
planning, organizing and coordinating the activities in the ward to ensure
high standard of nursing care in line with hospital policies and
procedures.
- This
position is open at our Ongata Rongai Branch.
Qualifications
- Diploma
(KRN or KRCHN) or Degree in Nursing, and must have a valid license from
the NCK.
- In
addition, this position requires minimum 3 years work experience in
managing a busy medical/ surgical unit with active knowledge and
experience in Quality Assurance, People Management and Customer service.
Key Competencies
- Customer
Focus,
- Team
Work,
- Managing
performance,
- Results
Oriented,
- Reliability
with demonstrated interpersonal skills and a high degree of
professionalism and ethics
Medical Officer
Job Description
- Based
in our Hurlingham branch and reporting to the Clinical Services in Charge,
this position will be responsible for providing superior interventional
and preventative medical care in the unit.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s
degree in Human Medicine and Surgery (MbCHb), valid certification in BLS,
ATLS, ACLS and proof of registration and annual licenses from KMPDB.
- In
addition they must have a minimum 2 years post-internship continuous work
experience in a busy hospital environment, with active knowledge on
management of patients.
Key Competencies
- Customer
Focus,
- Team
Work,
- Managing
performance,
- Results
Oriented,
- Reliability
with demonstrated interpersonal skills and a high degree of
professionalism and ethics
Clinical Services in Charge
Job Description
- Reporting
to the Hospital Manager, this position will be responsible for planning,
organizing and implementation of all medical activities in the hospital,
supervision of the clinical team both in and out patient and ensuring
quality service delivery and clinical practise.
- This
position is open at our Kitengela and Nakuru Hyrax branches.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s
degree in Human Medicine and Surgery (MbCHb) or Diploma in clinical
medicine and with more than 3 years post internship work experience.
- In
addition, the successful candidates must have a high sense of business
acumen and excellent skills in stakeholder management.
- Valid
certification in BLS, ATLS, ACLS will be an added advantage
Key Competencies
- Customer
Focus,
- Team
Work,
- Managing
performance,
- Results
Oriented,
- Reliability
with demonstrated interpersonal skills and a high degree of
professionalism and ethics
Hospital Manager
Job Description
- Based
at our Ongata Rongai Unit and reporting to the Chief Operations Officer,
this position is responsible for providing leadership and driving business
in line with the Hospital business objectives.
- Additionally,
this position will ensure day to day operations and quality service
delivery.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s
degree from a recognized university with 3-5 years Hospital Management
work experience.
- Masters
qualification will be an added advantage.
- The
position demands active knowledge and experience in Business, Financial,
People and Stakeholder management; as well as active application of
Information Systems in Health Care Management.
Key Competencies
- Customer
Focus, Team Work,
- Managing
performance,
- Results
Oriented,
- Reliability
with demonstrated interpersonal skills and a high degree of
professionalism and ethics
