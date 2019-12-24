Mobile Solutions for Neonatal Health and Maternal Support (Mobile WACh NEO), an mHealth trial studying the effect of mobile phone interactive SMS dialogue on neonatal health, essential newborn care, care seeking, and maternal mental health is seeking

Study Retention Officers

Objective of this Position: To conduct study duties supporting nurse and participants for an RCT study of mothers and infants.

Duties and Responsibilities:

· Describe the study to women attending MNCH and conduct screening with facility clients to assess interest in and eligibility for participation in the research study.

· Assist study nurses with recruiting and enrolling participants into the study and other related study procedures.

· Input/Record data per approved Standard Operating Procedures in an electronic database using tablets; communicate with data manager to transfer records and maintain devices.

· Respond to patient SMS communication when necessary and as per the SOP and referring participants to appropriate care as needed.

· Assist with translation of SMS messages and study documents.

· Maintain proper communication between study site and study coordinator

· Maintain adequate supplies at the study sites (for example, study forms)

· Ensure strict compliance with ethical requirements for conduct of research, privacy and confidentiality of study participants and their data including supporting the informed consent process.

· Submit summaries of recruitment and enrolment to the study coordinator and suggest any improvements to the study flow as appropriate.

· Provide support in active tracing and retention of study participants in the study including home visits.

· Attend regular meetings with the Study coordinator to discuss study progress and activities

· Provide support for non-research activities at the facility.

· Any other duties as assigned by the supervisor.

Essential Requirements:

· Higher Diploma/Diploma in social work/Community Health or a related field.

· Familiar with Maternal and Child Health needs of the community

· Experience working in the community

· Interest in maternal, child and neonatal health

· At least two years research experience

· Excellent computer skills

· Excellent use of mobile phones for data collection and communication

· Held a previous position in Maternal and Child Health

· Excellent communication skills: Must be able to communicate regularly with study coordinator via email and Skype

· Good organizational skills

· Able to work with minimal supervision

· Language skills: fluency in English, Kiswahili, and Luo

· Team player with ability to work closely with other study staff at the site

· Flexibility in the job location and start period.

· Ability to input data into Android phone system

Mobile Solutions for Neonatal Health and Maternal Support (Mobile WACh NEO), an mHealth trial studying the effect of mobile phone interactive SMS dialogue on neonatal health, essential newborn care, care seeking, and maternal mental health is seeking a Data Manager .

Objective of this Position: To conduct study duties for an RCT study of mothers and infants.

Duties and Responsibilities:

· Develop a database of information on neonatal health, family planning and maternal health and modification of data collecting instruments.

· Monitoring input of data to ensure accuracy, consistency, quality and integrity of data.

· Routine data cleaning, analysis using STATA or R and data backup both internally and online.

· Design and execution of individual and collaborative statistical analyses.

· Maintain study data collection devices (tablets), including but not limited to preparing applications for use in data collection, monitoring security and access restrictions, and coordinating repair or replacement of devices as needed.

· Instruct and train study staff in use of data collection instruments, devices and applications and respond to any questions or concerns regarding the electronic database and/or devices.

· Assist Seattle-based data team with database development and testing of data collection forms.

· Assist team with any issues related to the electronic database or devices, including but not limited to resolving Internet connectivity issues, ensuring the application uses the most up-to-date data collection forms, and updating device software or applications as needed.

· Ensure research staff send data to the study database server as specified in the study’s standard operating procedures.

· Obtain and/or manage research data obtained from external sources, such as MCH and Maternity registers or health records not affiliated with the research study.

· Prepare and generate weekly data reports for data quality and outcomes monitoring; send reports and communicate findings to study leadership team.

· Respond to questions and concerns from the study leadership team regarding data quality and data security and maintain proper communication between study site, study coordinator and Study Primary Investigator (PI).

· Ensure strict compliance with ethical requirements for the conduct of research, privacy and confidentiality of study participants and their data.

· Attend regular meetings with the study PI and/or Study coordinator to discuss study progress and activities.

· Provide support for non-research activities at the facility.

· Any other duties as assigned by the supervisor.

Essential requirements:

· Bachelor’s Degree in Public Health/Epidemiology/Statistics/Health Information Systems or a related field. Advanced degree in either field will be an added advantage.

· Interest in maternal, child and neonatal health with experience working with maternal and child health data.

· At least two years’ experience in data management on a research study

· Experience with developing and implementing data management systems and protocols at RMNCH departments.

· Experience in computer programming and/or health information systems desired.

· Excellent knowledge of quantitative and qualitative health data.

· Excellent use and experience with smart phone or tablet technology for data collection, such as with REDCap or Open Data Kit applications.

· Held a previous position in Maternal and Child Health

· Excellent communication skills: Must be able to communicate timely and regularly with PI and study coordinator via email and Skype both the local and international based ones.

· Strong analytical, written, organizational and verbal communication skills

· Language skills: fluency in English, Kiswahili, and Luo

· Team player with ability to work closely with other study staff at the site

· Flexibility in the job location and start period.

· Demonstrated ability to plan, lead, coordinate, and accomplish both data management and research tasks.

· Ability to work effectively with hardworking, conscientious minimal supervision and as a member of a collaborative team.

· Respectful, punctual, with attention to detail and good work ethic.

Mobile Solutions for Neonatal Health and Maternal Support (Mobile WACh NEO), an mHealth trial studying the effect of mobile phone interactive SMS dialogue on neonatal health, essential newborn care, care seeking, and maternal mental health is seeking Study Nurses .

Objective of this Position: To conduct study duties for an RCT study of mothers and infants.

Duties and Responsibilities:

· Discuss study procedures and conduct screening with facility clients to assess interest in and eligibility for participation in the research study.

· Perform the informed consent processes, obtain written and/or verbal consent for research procedures and document the consent process as needed.

· Input/Record data per approved Standard Operating Procedures in an electronic database using tablets; communicate with data manager to transfer records and maintain devices.

· Develop a database of information on neonatal health, family planning and maternal health

· Respond to patient SMS communication daily and as per the SOP and referring participants to appropriate care as needed.

· Update SMS system with patient information

· Maintain proper communication between study site, study coordinator and Study Primary Investigator (PI).

· Maintain adequate supplies at the study sites (for example, study forms)

· Submit daily summary of study progress to the study coordinator, Study (PI) or co-Investigators and suggest any improvements to the study procedures as appropriate

· Ensure strict compliance with ethical requirements for the conduct of research, privacy and confidentiality of study participants and their data.

· Submit summaries of recruitment and enrolment to the study coordinator

· Attend regular meetings with the study PI and/or Study coordinator to discuss study progress and activities

· Provide support for non-research activities at the facility.

· Any other duties as assigned by the supervisor.

Essential Requirements:

· Registered Nurse/Higher Diploma in nursing

· Interest in maternal, child and neonatal health

· At least two years research experience post internship

· Trained in computer skills

· Previous experience in the use of mobile phones for data collection and communication

· Held a previous position in Maternal and Child Health

· Excellent communication skills: Must be able to communicate regularly with PI and study coordinator via email and Skype

· Good organizational skills

· Able to work with minimal supervision

· Language skills: fluency in English, Kiswahili

· Team player with ability to work closely with other study staff at the site

· Flexibility in the job location and start period.

Applications must include the following:

· Completed online application form ( CLICK HERE to access)

· Complete CV with 2 referees indicating their telephone contacts and email contacts

· Relevant certificates and testimonials