Lintons Beauty World





Finance – Casual Basis (1 – 2 Months)

1 Position

Desired qualifications are:

1. Bachelor’s Degree in Finance.

2. CPA 4 and above

3. Two or more years experience in accounting

4. Ability to perform analysis in excel.

5. Good organization skills

6. Well groomed and articulate





Senior HR Associate (Contract )

1 Position

Reporting to the Head Of HR the Senior HR Associate shall be in-charge of:

· Updating of employment Contracts

· Ensure all documentation is in compliance with the labor laws, and company policy.

· Manage the probationary period for all staff, ensuring all new hires have a performance review on file prior to the end of their probationary period.

· Provide performance management support to departmental heads as needed.

· Continually update employee records to ensure compliance with internal policies as well as the prevailing laws.

· Communicate monthly Payroll inputs to the Payroll Accountant.

· Manage Departmental Training calendar, organizing trainings and providing periodic evaluation reports.

· In consultation with the Head of HR, Educate, Train, Implement and Maintain Policies.

· Ensure staff discipline is maintained. Zero tolerance to any form of indiscipline.

· Manage employment separations for local employees including providing clearance guidance, email account deactivations, separation letters, employee file closure, certificates of service, Processing of final dues etc.

· Document and maintain HR & Administrative procedures and processes.

· Staff files Records management – electronic and hard copy formats.

· Serve as a coordinator during Staff Forums and other Office events.

· Mentor junior Associates in the HR & Administrative team.

· Oversee Employee welfare, in house engagement activities, Team Building, as well as the improvement of employee morale throughout the company.

· Other duties as assigned by the Departmental Head.

Education & Skills:

· Degree in HRM / Law or any other relevant field. Masters will be an added advantage

· Over 4 years’ experience in HR preferably in the Retail (Beauty & Cosmetic Sector),

· A Current member of IHRM,

· Conversant with the Labor Laws,

· Good Communication

· Managerial Skills

· Training Skills

· Disciplined to handle confidential information.





Retail Manager (Contract)

5 Positions

The Retail Manager is responsible for managing the total operation of their assigned store and supervising the store and employees.

S/he is responsible for training and development of his/her employees.

S/he will generate sales through their team, perform outstanding customer service, and maximize profits by controlling expenses.

Other duties include but are not limited to the development of the Assistant Manager or Beauty Consultants assigned to him/her Key in management responsibilities and the protection of company assets.

The Retail Manager must develop strong working relationships with his/her supervisor or mall management (as applicable), Area Manager of his/her region and head office support departments.

Education:

· Minimum education, University Degree in Management or related field.

Job-Related Skills:

· Previous experience in cosmetic field preferred. Specialty store management background a plus.

Job-Related Experience:

· Five years retail experience, cosmetic preferred, one-two years management experience required.

Analytical / Interpretive Skills:

· Training and coaching new and existing employees and customers. Ability to function in a fast-paced environment.

· Embrace the company’s corporate philosophy.

Communication Skills:

· Excellent communication, leadership and organizational skills.

· Comfortable managing and supervising people. Professional attitude and ability to be flexible and deal with change.

How to Apply

Kindly Email all Applications to hr@lintonsbeauty.com with the Job Title as the Subject by latest COB 3rd January 2020.