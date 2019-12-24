Kiriri Women’s University of Science and Technology is a women’s university of academic excellence in scientific and technological formation.





Kiriri Women’s University of Science and Technology (KWUST) invites applicants to fill the following position:

Internal Auditor

Applicant must have a Bachelors degree in Accounting or Finance from a recognized University and a proven work experience of at least eight (8) years as an Auditor of which at least three (3) years at senior level.

He/she must be a holder of CPA(K) / ACCA and a member of ICPAK.

He/she must be a Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) by the Institute of Internal Auditor (IIA).

He/she should demonstrate strong ability analyzing, managing and controlling the full audit cycle including risk management and control management over operations’ effectiveness, financial reliability and compliance with all applicable directives and regulations.

He/she must be able to obtain, analyze and evaluate accounting documentation, previous reports, and data and have the ability to identify loopholes and recommend risk aversion and cost saving measures among other responsibilities.





Credit Controller

Applicant must be a CPA(K) or ACCA, Bachelors degree in Accounting or Finance. A minimum of eight (8) years experience in debt collection, computer skills, ERP knowledge, Good communication skills and ability to work without supervision.

Responsible for maintaining an effective control for the collection of income and revenue from various sources due to the University.

Ability to meet collection targets and deadlines set.

Maintain accurate student debtor accounts.

Implement all university policies pertaining to fee collection.

Preparation of debtor reports and reconciliation of accounts.





Finance Manager

Applicants must have CPA(K) or ACCA.

Masters degree in accounting and Finance or other relevant field, a minimum of ten (10) years experience, three (3) years must be at senior level.

Oversee the Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, Cash and Bank reconciliations, filling tax returns and statutory returns, preparation of budgets, preparation of financial statements and reports, Competent in audit matters.

Application of International financial reporting standards.

Must be proficient in computerized accounting software e.g Navision, Sage Pastel etc.

Ability to work with minimum supervision, meet deadlines, and strong ability to collect debts.





Librarian

Applicant must have a Masters degree n Library Science from a recognized University and a proven work experience of at least three (3) years as an Assistant Librarian of which 2 years must be experience gained in an institution of higher learning or a reputable organization.

He must have excellent knowledge of relevant ICT applications, integrated library softwares and e-resources, be dynamic person with ability to provide effective leadership and promote teamwork and be a registered member of relevant professional bodies.

He/she should demonstrate proven ability to promote provision of library support services, implement library policy, review library resources and submit reports regularly, able to prepare proposals for acquisition of

library materials among other responsibilities.





Marketing Officer

Applicant must have a Bachelors degree in Marketing from a recognized University and a proven work experience of at least five (5) years as an Assistant Marketing Officer of which three (3) years must be experience gained in an institution of higher learning or a reputable organization.

He must have excellent knowledge of Ms Office and Marketing Software.

He/she should demonstrate proven experience as a Marketing Officer or similar role.

Have ability to attract students across the country to the University, have solid Knowledge of Marketing Techniques, posses good understanding of market research techniques, statistical and Data analysis methods.

He/she must have excellent organizational and multi-tasking skills and be a team player with a customer – oriented approach among other responsibilities





Kiriri Women’s University of Science and Technology wishes to recruit a dynamic academic leader for the position of Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic Affairs) .

The successful candidate shall give leadership in academic and management of academic programmes.

Job Profile

Reporting to the Vice-Chancellor the successful candidate shall:

· Provide academic leadership and planning in areas of teaching and learning, research and innovation, and social responsiveness

· Promote integrated administration and process management that supports the attainment of the vision, mission and goals of the University

· Optimize the overall quality of the student experience, including recruitment and selection, student development, residence, international students and student governance

· Implement academic policies and procedures

· Develop and review academic programmes and research activities

· Lead and manage senior academic staff including Deans, Directors of Centers and the Heads of Departments.

· Management and Administration of examinations

· Establishment of linkages between the University and other academic organizations

· Provide efficiency and good order including welfare, conduct and discipline of staff and students

· Implement quality assurance policies to meet the university set standards and the requirements of relevant external authorities

· Develop and implement a well-functioning performance management system

· Ensure development and provision of academic resources and information services

Person Profile

· Must be a holder of a PhD or equivalent in a relevant field

· Must have at least 5 – 8 years of senior academic and administrative experience in an institution of higher learning preferably as a Dean of Faculty or Director/Principal of a school

· Must demonstrate leadership skills and management of academic programmes at university level

· Must be knowledgeable in strategic planning and Management of a complex education institution

· Must be a person of high integrity, moral standing and high ethical standards

· Must be ICT literate

· An Associate Professor or Full Professor shall be an added advantage

How to Apply

Send your application together with a detailed curriculum vitae and copies of certificates and transcripts, citing your current remuneration package to the address below. You should also furnish names of three (3) referees with their contact addresses and telephone numbers.

The post carries a competitive negotiable package.

The Office of the Vice Chancellor,

Kiriri Womens University of Science and Technology

P.O. Box 49274 – 00100, Nairobi.

vc@kwust.ac.ke