ICT Manager





Responsibilities

Evaluate user needs and system functionality and ensure that ICT facilities meet these needs.

Plan, develop and implement the ICT budget, obtain competitive prices from suppliers to ensure cost effectiveness.

Schedule upgrades and security backups of hardware and software systems.

Research and install new systems to keep up to date with the changing technology.

Guarantee the smooth running of all ICT systems including antivirus software, print services and email provision.

Ensure that software licensing laws are adhered to in regard to the institute’s policy and guidelines.

Provide secure access to the network for remote users to ensure confidentiality and security of the institute’s files and databases.

Secure data from internal and external attack through continuous security audit.

Offer users appropriate support and advice for efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Manage crisis situations which may involve complex technical hardware or software problems.

Mentor and train new ICT support staff to have a competent and motivated.

Analyse information needs and specify technology to meet those needs.

Formulate and direct information and communication technology (ICT) strategies, policies and plans.

Direct the selection and installation of ICT resources and the provision of user training.

Direct ICT operations and setting priorities between system developments, maintenance and operations.

Qualifications

Minimum level of academic qualification, skills and knowledge required to perform effectively in the role

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology and Computer Science from a recognised institution CCNA, CCNP, CISSP or Project Management

Minimum months or years of experience required to have to be appointed to the position

Five (5 )years’ of relevant experience

Key Performance Indicators

Up to date ICT strategies and policies in place

Availability of Data security and back ups

Return on Investment

Level of utilization of Key ICT resources

Cost efficiency on Investment in ICT.

Technical

ICT Strategy planning

Network Management

Business Continuity Management

IT Security Management

Server Management

Knowledge of Enterprise Resource Planning

Firewall network Security

Switching protocol

Router Configuration

Network Administration

MS Dynamics NAV certification.

Record Management

Computer literacy





Editor

Responsibilities

Responsible for Implementation and operationalization an Editorial Policy to guide the operations of the publication.

Tasked with implementation and operationalization of style guide with editing styles and guide to ensure consistency and quality of publications.

Participate in the development of an annual calendar and carry out Monthly review of the themes and cover personalities to ensure proper and timely planning for stories and aid advertising department on advertising features and supplements and Organizes meetings with writers and editorial team members to discuss ideas for artwork, layout and features

Ensure timely filing of monthly reports based on post-mortem meeting after every issue to enhance improvement on quality of magazine and monitor progress as per operational plan

Write and coordinates reader surveys to establish market trends and gaps in our publication and to know tastes and preferences of the readers

Oversees the layout, appearance, artwork, design, photography and content of Magazine for quality check before release of the monthly issue.

Generates story ideas, commission articles from freelance and in-house writers to be featured in the magazine.

Edits, proofreads, and re-writes articles to ensure editorial quality 0f the content before publication of the magazine.

Oversees social media and website updates for the Magazine to ensure timely update of the social media and website on monthly edition articles for publicity.

Organize and participate in monthly meeting with the Management Magazine team to review previous magazine issues and plan for upcoming editions

Manages relationship between the institute and freelance writers and columnists, including negotiating payments with freelance writers.

Works with marketing executives to develop advertising supplements

Market and sell Management Magazine advertising space and subscriptions

Plan the content of publications according to the publication’s style and editorial policy through creation of a flat plan

Resource and external editor to engage in offering expertise advise to the content that has been generated to be published.

Qualifications

Minimum level of academic qualification, skills and knowledge required to perform effectively in the role

Bachelor’s Degree in journalism or any other related field

Minimum level of personal and professional experience required to perform effectively in the role:

Be a member of media Council of Kenya

Minimum months or years of experience required to have to be appointed to the position :

Five (5) years of relevant work experience





ICT Technician

Responsibilities

Coordinate and prioritize advanced ICT support service and advice as required across the institute.

Support Microsoft Dynamics NAV application and configure SQL server.

Configure and test ICT equipment and networks, including hardware, peripherals, and software and ensure efficient performance and appropriate default settings.

Monitor performance of and to diagnose and resolve most network infrastructure, software and hardware faults, and perform a range of maintenance repairs and upgrades.

Work with the team in the delivery of projects and support as required including ICT security and efficient use of resources including purchase of appropriate equipment.

Advise on, co-ordinate, and monitor Health and Safety and audit checks including electrical testing, warranties, licenses and risk assessments.

Support and develop the system recovery processes to minimize the risk and impact of a serious disaster and threats to continuity (including co-ordination of appropriate backup regime and virus protection.

Assist in strategic business and financial planning to ensure ICT service meets the Institute’s strategic vision.

Undertake available training opportunities and demonstrate a commitment to continuous development.

Perform maintenance of serves to minimize breakdowns and interruptions to users.

Reset,add,delete users in Google apps and Active Directory for efficiency of operations.

Monitor internet connectivity for the entire institute and report and liaise with providers to ensure there is at least 90% uptime internet connectivity.

Create user manuals for new applications introduced to educate the user on how to use the application.

Qualifications

Minimum level of academic qualification, skills and knowledge required to perform effectively in the role:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer science or Information Technology or Business Information technology.

Minimum level of personal and professional experience required to perform effectively in the role:

a) CISCO

b) Microsoft Servers

Minimum months or years of experience required to have to be appointed to the position

Minimum of one(1) year of relevant work experience

Key Performance Indicators

Ability to support users (Record time spent in solving issues)

Ensuring that all branches have the required equipment to operate and have minimal down time.

Level of User Satisfaction

Helpdesk response time.

Knowledge And Experience & Required

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer science or Information Technology or Business Information technology.

