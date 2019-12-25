ICT Manager
Editor
ICT Technician
Responsibilities
- Evaluate
user needs and system functionality and ensure that ICT facilities meet
these needs.
- Plan,
develop and implement the ICT budget, obtain competitive prices from
suppliers to ensure cost effectiveness.
- Schedule
upgrades and security backups of hardware and software systems.
- Research
and install new systems to keep up to date with the changing technology.
- Guarantee
the smooth running of all ICT systems including antivirus software, print
services and email provision.
- Ensure
that software licensing laws are adhered to in regard to the institute’s
policy and guidelines.
- Provide
secure access to the network for remote users to ensure
confidentiality and security of the institute’s files and databases.
- Secure
data from internal and external attack through continuous security audit.
- Offer
users appropriate support and advice for efficiency and customer
satisfaction.
- Manage
crisis situations which may involve complex technical hardware or software
problems.
- Mentor
and train new ICT support staff to have a competent and motivated.
- Analyse
information needs and specify technology to meet those needs.
- Formulate
and direct information and communication technology (ICT) strategies,
policies and plans.
- Direct
the selection and installation of ICT resources and the provision of user
training.
- Direct
ICT operations and setting priorities between system developments,
maintenance and operations.
Qualifications
Minimum level of academic qualification, skills and knowledge required to perform effectively in the role
- Bachelor’s
Degree in Information Technology and Computer Science from a recognised
institution CCNA, CCNP, CISSP or Project Management
Minimum months or years of experience required to have to be appointed to the position
- Five (5 )years’
of relevant experience
Key Performance Indicators
- Up
to date ICT strategies and policies in place
- Availability
of Data security and back ups
- Return
on Investment
- Level
of utilization of Key ICT resources
- Cost
efficiency on Investment in ICT.
Technical
- ICT
Strategy planning
- Network
Management
- Business
Continuity Management
- IT
Security Management
- Server
Management
- Knowledge
of Enterprise Resource Planning
- Firewall
network Security
- Switching
protocol
- Router
Configuration
- Network
Administration
- MS
Dynamics NAV certification.
- Record
Management
- Computer
literacy
Responsibilities
- Responsible
for Implementation and operationalization an Editorial Policy to guide
the operations of the publication.
- Tasked
with implementation and operationalization of style guide with editing
styles and guide to ensure consistency and quality of publications.
- Participate
in the development of an annual calendar and carry out Monthly review of
the themes and cover personalities to ensure proper and timely
planning for stories and aid advertising department on advertising
features and supplements and Organizes meetings with writers and editorial
team members to discuss ideas for artwork, layout and features
- Ensure
timely filing of monthly reports based on post-mortem meeting after every
issue to enhance improvement on quality of magazine and monitor
progress as per operational plan
- Write
and coordinates reader surveys to establish market trends and gaps in our
publication and to know tastes and preferences of the readers
- Oversees
the layout, appearance, artwork, design, photography and content of
Magazine for quality check before release of the monthly issue.
- Generates
story ideas, commission articles from freelance and in-house writers to be
featured in the magazine.
- Edits,
proofreads, and re-writes articles to ensure editorial quality 0f the
content before publication of the magazine.
- Oversees
social media and website updates for the Magazine to ensure timely update
of the social media and website on monthly edition articles for publicity.
- Organize
and participate in monthly meeting with the Management Magazine team to
review previous magazine issues and plan for upcoming editions
- Manages
relationship between the institute and freelance writers and columnists,
including negotiating payments with freelance writers.
- Works
with marketing executives to develop advertising supplements
- Market
and sell Management Magazine advertising space and subscriptions
- Plan
the content of publications according to the publication’s style and
editorial policy through creation of a flat plan
- Resource
and external editor to engage in offering expertise advise to the content
that has been generated to be published.
Qualifications
Minimum level of academic qualification, skills and knowledge required to perform effectively in the role
- Bachelor’s
Degree in journalism or any other related field
Minimum level of personal and professional experience required to perform effectively in the role:
- Be a
member of media Council of Kenya
Minimum months or years of experience required to have to be appointed to the position :
- Five (5)
years of relevant work experience
ICT Technician
Responsibilities
- Coordinate
and prioritize advanced ICT support service and advice as required across
the institute.
- Support
Microsoft Dynamics NAV application and configure SQL server.
- Configure
and test ICT equipment and networks, including hardware, peripherals, and
software and ensure efficient performance and appropriate default
settings.
- Monitor
performance of and to diagnose and resolve most network infrastructure,
software and hardware faults, and perform a range of maintenance repairs
and upgrades.
- Work
with the team in the delivery of projects and support as required
including ICT security and efficient use of resources including purchase
of appropriate equipment.
- Advise
on, co-ordinate, and monitor Health and Safety and audit checks including
electrical testing, warranties, licenses and risk assessments.
- Support
and develop the system recovery processes to minimize the risk and impact of
a serious disaster and threats to continuity (including co-ordination of
appropriate backup regime and virus protection.
- Assist
in strategic business and financial planning to ensure ICT service meets
the Institute’s strategic vision.
- Undertake
available training opportunities and demonstrate a commitment to
continuous development.
- Perform
maintenance of serves to minimize breakdowns and interruptions to users.
- Reset,add,delete
users in Google apps and Active Directory for efficiency of operations.
- Monitor
internet connectivity for the entire institute and report and liaise with
providers to ensure there is at least 90% uptime internet connectivity.
- Create
user manuals for new applications introduced to educate the user on how to
use the application.
Qualifications
Minimum level of academic qualification, skills and knowledge required to perform effectively in the role:
- Bachelor’s
Degree in Computer science or Information Technology or Business
Information technology.
- Minimum
level of personal and professional experience required to perform
effectively in the role:
a) CISCO
b) Microsoft Servers
Minimum months or years of experience required to have to be appointed to the position
- Minimum
of one(1) year of relevant work experience
Key Performance Indicators
- Ability
to support users (Record time spent in solving issues)
- Ensuring
that all branches have the required equipment to operate and have minimal
down time.
- Level
of User Satisfaction
- Helpdesk
response time.
Knowledge And Experience & Required
- Bachelor’s
Degree in Computer science or Information Technology or Business
Information technology.
How To Apply
Interested and qualified candidates who meet the above qualifications should send their application letter and curriculum vitae stating the position applied for as the subject by 24th Dec. 2019 to recruitment@kim.ac.ke.
Kindly note that only shortlisted applicants will be contacted for interviews.
