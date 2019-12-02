Monday, December 2, 2019 - Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichungwa, has launched a scathing attack against Interior CS, Fred Matiangi, in a brazen show of defiance.





Ichungwa, who is a vocal member of Tanga Tanga and DP Ruto’s foot soldier, has accused Matiang’i of using state machinery to frustrated Ruto.





Ichungwa went on to state that no amount of intimidation will make them abandon DP Ruto.





This comes days after Matiang’’, who is President Uhuru’s trusted right hand man, lashed out at DP Ruto and his brigade stating that ‘he is just doing his job and made it clear that there is only one head of government - President Uhuru.’





While speaking at Kirinyaga County on Friday, November 29, Matiangi said:

“I want to say something today when I am with Kibicho, we have been blamed and accused for fighting some people.”





“We have been called names, they say we are the terrible duo from the office of the presidency.”





“The truth is sometimes we just want things done the right way.”





“We don’t entertain some nonsense,”





Watch the video below.