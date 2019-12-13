Friday December 13, 2019-

University of Nairobi (UoN) student leader, Anne Mvurya, is a home wrecker going by what she was caught doing with Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko.





Last Friday when Sonko was arrested in Voi, he was in the company of Mvurya who is reportedly his clandestine lover.





The two lovebirds according to sources were planning to escape to Tanzania but Flying Squad officers were ahead of their plans.





A Flying Squad officer who demanded anonymity said on that fateful day, Mvurya was clad in a hoodie and a cap.





Mvurya and Sonko were both held at the Voi Police Station before being airlifted to Nairobi in a police helicopter.





Mvurya ‘escaped’ from Wilson airport without attracting attention as Sonko was whisked in a waiting police car.





When contacted by journalists, the shameless student leader refused to comment on whether she was opening her legs to the Nairobi Governor who is a married man.



