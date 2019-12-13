Friday December 13, 2019 - UNCTAD Secretary-General Mukhisa Kituyi has heaped praise on President Uhuru Kenyatta as he seeks to leave behind a legacy upon completion of his tenure in office.





Speaking during an interview, Mukhisa said that President Kenyatta has given his best as far as the war against graft is concerned.





He noted that the head of state has proven that he wants Kenya to be graft-free, adding that he is indeed a good man.





He urged Kenyans from all walks of life to support the President in the fight to make this nation a better place.





"I trust Uhuru means well in the fight against corruption but we want results," he said.

"But he should go beyond arresting and charging people, we want criminals jailed," he added.





He also went ahead to call upon the government to create more opportunities for the elderly in different sectors to enable them to sustain themselves.





Kituyi’s remarks come at the backdrop of the probe against Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko over the alleged misappropriation of Sh358 million belonging to the County Government.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



