Sunday December 22, 2019 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has unveiled a new way in which the youth can make money.





A statement posted by the Presidential Strategic Communication Unit (PSCU) indicated that through the Generation Unlimited Youth Challenge , the government had partnered with multilateral organizations, the private sector, and the civil society to give opportunities to Kenyans between the ages of 14 and 24.





"The Generation Unlimited Youth Challenge is an opportunity for young people to identify solutions in the areas of equity and engagement, education and training, and employment & entrepreneurship," the statement read.





In this new challenge, interested youth shall be required to form a team with three participants, all of them Kenyan citizens.





They will then have to come up with a good project idea or innovation that meets the themes of equity and engagement, education and training, and employment and entrepreneurship, an idea that will then be expressed in written form.





"To enter the challenge, the young individuals must commit to implementing their projects and ideas, and if convincing, they stand a chance to be granted a local seed funding that could last until July 2020," the notice made clear.





A panel of judges will convene to review all entries and select the top 15, after which the selected ones will go through a three-day boot camp training on how to refine and pitch their ideas to the team of judges.





"The five most promising will receive Ksh100,000 grant, expert advice and mentoring after which they will have to pitch their ideas a second time, after [sic] which two teams shall be selected to represent the country at a global level," it read.





"An international panel of judges will then select the top five global solutions. The winners will receive Ksh2 million each and mentorship (locally and globally) to take their ideas to the next level," the statement concluded.





The deadline to apply for participation is on January 6, 2020.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



