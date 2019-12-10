Tuesday December 10, 2019 - The wife to the late John Mutinda, a man who drove into the Indian Ocean at the Likoni Channel on Saturday, has refuted claims by Government Spokesperson, Cyrus Oguna, that her husband exhibited episodes of mental illnesses that led to his death.





In an interview at her home in Vanga Estate in Likoni on Tuesda y, Rose Mueni dismissed claims by Oguna, arguing that her husband was not suicidal.





Oguna had on Saturday, urged the public to look after those close to them, adding that Mutinda's life could have probably been saved.





Mueni questioned Oguna's allegations saying that he had not accessed Mutinda's medical history.





"What information did he rely on to arrive at that conclusion?”





“While at the Kenya Ferry Services headquarters [on Saturday], he never even said a word to me.”





“Who is the source of his claim that my spouse was mentally disturbed?" she questioned.





Mueni narrated that Mutinda had dreamt about receiving a phone call from his late father, who instructed him to drive to Kitui Central, where they would meet.





She hid the car keys and asked him to pray along with her.





She gave them back to him after he insisted noting that the gate was locked.





She noted that her husband used his spare keys to open the gate and drove off.





“Until that day, my husband had never exhibited traits of violence.”





“Realising that he was getting abnormally angry, I handed over the ignition key to him," she stated.





She demanded an independent investigation into her husband’s death.



