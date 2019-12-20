Friday December 20, 2019 - The Judiciary has suspended all sittings of the Court of Appeal in Nyeri, Kisumu and Mombasa registries, citing a shortage of judges and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s failure to approve JSC appointees to facilitate the running of the appeals courts.





In a statement on Friday, December 20, Court of Appeal President, William Ouko, faulted President Uhuru Kenyatta for failing to appoint 11 Court of Appeal judges recommended by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).





Ouko further indicated that the Nyeri Registry would be operated from Nairobi through a circuit system of once per month while Kisumu and Mombasa Judges would permanently relocate to the capital, an act expected to take place by January 13, 2019.

"This decision is highly regrettable but beyond our control," remarked Ouko.





According to Ouko, the country has only 12 judges in the Court of Appeal who sit full-time and out of the 12 three are serving in Mombasa and three, until the passing on of Justice Odek, were serving in Kisumu.





"With this distribution, the court in Nairobi with nearly 3,000 appeals and applications can only mount two benches, a far cry from internationally accepted ratio," added the judge.





Uhuru, through the Head of Public Service, Joseph Kinyua, filed an affidavit in which he revealed some integrity concerns against some of the nominees.



