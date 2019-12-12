Thursday December 12,2019

-Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko could be a staring for a long jail term if what President Uhuru Kenyatta said during Jamhuri Day is anything to go by.





In his annual Jamhuri Day speech at Nyayo Stadium on Thursday, Uhuru averred that State and public officers are not above the law.





The head of state said Senators, who are public servants should stop working in private establishments.





Uhuru made the remark after Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen and his Makueni counterpart represented Governor Mike Sonko in court on Wednesday. Sonko is accused of embezzling Sh 357 million from Nairobi County.





“Is it fair for legislators to represent clients in court? You can’t use public office to advance personal gain….Those who take public offices must exit private practice,” Uhuru said.





Uhuru also revealed that that he has instructed the Attorney General to fast track the Conflict of Interest Bill that according to him has already gone through public participation.





The father of the nation concluded by saying the ongoing war against corruption will go on until those who abuse their office for public gain are weeded out.



