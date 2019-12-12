Thursday December 12, 2019-

President Uhuru Kenyatta has read riot act to senators James Orengo ( Siaya), Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet ) and Mutula Kilonzo ( Makueni) for representing graft suspects in court yet they are state officers.





In his Jamhuri Day speech on Thursday at Nyayo Stadium,Nairobi,, Uhuru the three lawyers have been representing graft suspects in court yet there were elected to be the custodians of Kenyans when it comes to graft.





“State and public officers are not above the law...One cannot serve as a legislator at the National or County level while at the same time practising law whether or not for gain" Uhuru said.





Orengo, who is also Minority Leader in the Senate, is representing Justice Philomena Mwilu who is accused of corruption while Mutula and Murkomen are representing Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko.





Uhuru said the best thing these lawyers should do is to resign as state officers and they are free to continue practicing as lawyers.



