Tuesday December 10, 2019 - Former Mukurwe-ini MP, Kabando Wa Kabando, has accused Deputy President William Ruto of instigating an insurrection against President Uhuru Kenyatta.





In a post on social media, Kabando alleged that the DP was using his Tanga Tanga group and the Jubilee Party (JP) leadership in Parliament, which he said was loyal to him, to cause an uprising against the Head of State.





He urged Uhuru to act swiftly and tame Ruto, noting that if he fails to do so, there will be 'mass action' which will heavily dent his legacy.





"President Uhuru Kenyatta must call the bluff on Tanga Tanga if he hopes to have semblance of a credible legacy.”

“DP is effectively marshaling a merciless rebellion against his boss.”





“Jubilee Party Parliamentary leadership only in name. Failure, I fear mass action may erupt," Kabando tweeted on Monday night.





The vocal politician, who supports the handshake between President Kenyatta and ODM boss, Raila Odinga, predicted that if Uhuru does not reorganise the leadership of his party urgently, there will be an 'internal implosion' which will have dire consequences to the country.





"I can say, without any fear of contradiction that if Jubilee Party remains as presently constituted for another 6 months, internal implosion will strangle Kenya.”





“I fully support EACC, DCI, DPP but Uhuru must crack the political whip now," the former legislator added.



