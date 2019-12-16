Monday December 16, 2019 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has been accused of being the cause of the division being witnessed within President Uhuru Kenyatta's Cabinet.





While confirming that the cracks are actually widening, National Assembly Majority Whip Benjamin Washiali said that the same is to blame on the former Prime Minister.





The Mumias East MP noted that while disagreements are normal in such setups, Raila, who has been very close to Uhuru after their 2018 truce, is the cause of the infighting.





According to Washiali, the confusion is the product of the bigger one being witnessed at the highest level, where the union seems to be causing a rift between Uhuru and his Deputy, William Ruto.





“Where there are two or three people they will always speak differently, you cannot always get a common position.”





“Raila is the one creating confusion which has now trickled down to the cabinet,” he said.





Already, the cabinet has shown signs of cracks, as CSs divide allegiance between the President and the Deputy.



