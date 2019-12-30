Tuesday December 31, 2019 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has given a green light for the exiled lawyer, Miguna Miguna to return to Kenya.





This is after he hinted that he may not oppose the return of Miguna after his dramatic deportation to Canada.





Speaking during the burial of Nairobi's first African Mayor Charles Rubia in Murang'a, Uhuru noted that Miguna will be allowed back to enjoy his constitutional-guaranteed freedoms including that of speech.









"I hear there are even some who want to board an aeroplane to come back and speak...We have no problem with that because that is their freedom. (Hata naskia kuna wengine wanataka kupanda ndege wakuje kuongea...na hatuna shida nayo kwa sababu hiyo ni hako yao)," Uhuru stated.





Miguna has already announced he will return on January 7 after staying in exile for about two years.





This comes even as Government Spokesperson, Cyrus Oguna, indicated that Miguna’s return will be allowed provided he follows immigration rules.





“All his travel papers must be right and valid, then ﻿ he will not be denied entry.”





“All his papers must be right and valid as per the travel regulations.”





“We are governed by the rule of law,” Oguna said.





