Sunday December 15, 2019

- Jubilee Secretary General, Raphael Tuju, opened up as to why the Jubilee Government settled for Mike Mbuvi Sonko's candidature for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat in 2017.





According to Tuju, President Uhuru Kenyatta and the entire Jubilee Party were not comfortable with Sonko's attempt at the Nairobi seat, but they had to settle for him due to pressure from the public.





"Sonko's candidature was a bit complicated.”





“We tried our best to ensure that the choice of the choice we took was that of the people," he began.





Tuju further revealed that Sonko was at the time enjoying immense popularity in the city and any attempts to lay bare the truth about his incapacity to handle the capital would have rubbed many the wrong way.





"The people were calling out for him.”





“Would you want to blame the party or the people who elected him?" he asked, deflecting all the blame from his government.





Tuju also regretted that due to the popularity that Sonko enjoyed and the intense nature of the 2017 general elections, Jubilee as a party could not afford to lose him to the Opposition.





"Really what could we have done? If we rejected him, our opponents were waiting to snap him up," he revealed.





Mike Sonko is currently in the eye of the storm, with reports indicating that the jubilee government is hatching a plot to impeach him from his position as Nairobi Governor.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



