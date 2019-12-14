Saturday December 14, 2019 – Renowned political analyst, Herman Manyora, has lauded President Uhuru Kenyatta for his ingenuity in taking the wind out of Deputy President William Ruto ahead of the 2022 General Election.





According to Manyora, Uhuru has placed a trap on Ruto's path to the 2022 General Elections through his latest moves.





Uhuru has recently been seen reprimanding the DPs allies, especially those from his (Uhuru) Mt Kenya region, which Manyora says is most likely a plot to push Ruto into reacting.





However, he warned the DP very careful not to allow himself to be angered, warning that the day he directly responds to Uhuru will mark the start of the death of his political ambitions.





He noted that Uhuru can even move to block Ruto's trips to Mt Kenya, a region the DP appears very keen on winning ahead of his 2022 presidential candidature.





"The President is pushing Ruto into a corner so that he can make a blunder.”





“The moment he says anything bad about Uhuru, that will be the last day he will set foot in Mt Kenya,” he stated.





According to Manyora, the push doesn't end with Uhuru's rants but includes other direct provocations as well.





He cited Ruto's humiliation at the Bomas of Kenya during the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report launch last month.



