Thursday December 19, 2019

-Bahati MP, Kimani Ngunjiri, has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of blocking members of the Kikuyu community from meeting Deputy President William Ruto.





This comes after President Uhuru Kenyatta called an urgent cabinet meeting in Nairobi on Thursday morning.

Speaking in Eldoret town on Thursday, Ngunjiri said the move was deliberate and aimed at denying them a chance to meet Dr William Ruto.





“There was a day deputy president was coming to a funeral in my constituency changed the burial date from Saturday to Friday, today they heard we were going to visit him at his home they called urgent cabinet meeting so that we cannot see him,” Ngunjiri said.





The outspoken MP reiterated that he will not succeed in his move and that they will support the deputy president come rain come sunshine.





“We want to tell the government that we are going to his residence whether he is there or not, we will sleep there and come tomorrow we will see him since the cabinet meeting will not last forever,” Ngunjiri stated.





The MP was among thousands of Mt Kenya residents who had had trooped to Ruto’s home in Sugoi ready for a meeting.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



