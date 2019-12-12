Thursday December 12, 2019 - The Chinese contractor, China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), that built the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) in Kenya, allegedly denied a team, which was set up to investigate a 'ghost' company that was approved to run the project, access to crucial documents.





Comprising of the Presidential Delivery Unit, the Office of the Attorney-General, Kenya Railways, Ministry of Transport, the National Treasury and also CRBC officials, the team was formed to investigate contracts between Kenya and Africa Star Railway Operation Company Ltd, a Chinese firm operating the Ksh327 billion SGR.





According to reports, CRBC, who contracted the company, claimed that they could not release the information on the grounds that it was “sensitive and private”.





“The negotiation for a review of the operation and maintenance contract did not progress because the operator refused to provide information that would enable the team to determine reasonable costs of SGR operations,” a highly-placed source disclosed.





The team was led by Transport PS Esther Koimett and after a number of preparatory meetings, the process stalled and appeared to have been shelved altogether.





“We asked for data to help us come up with the regression analysis formula and inform the renegotiations, but this was not provided,” the source stated.





According to a report released in July 2019, Kenya Railways owes CRBC over Ksh31 billion in fixed and variable costs, which have to be paid by Treasury since the operator had not been able to break even.





This information comes to light at a time when the government is said to be preparing itself to pay its first installment of the SGR loan amounting to Ksh25 billion in January 2020.





