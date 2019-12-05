Thursday December 5, 2019 - Deputy President William Ruto and his allies compelled State House to cancel a meeting at Ole Sereni where they were set to discuss a wide range of issues including the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.





Senate Deputy Chief Whip, Irungu Kang'ata, and Deputy Chief Whip in the National Assembly, Cecily Mbararie, had reportedly sent an invitation to all MPs from the region to meet to chat the way forward before the cancellation of the same.





The invitation indicated that the lawmakers were expected to meet on Thursday, but they changed their mind after pressure from allies of the DP.

"Mheshimiwa, further to our message, please note that you are invited for a breakfast meeting of all Mt Kenya MPs and Senators on Thursday 5th December 2019," read the message.





The invitation had also urged leaders to keep time to enable them discuss issues at hand in an exhaustive manner.





Mbarire and Kang'ata later decided to cancel the meeting after they discussed with State House official, Njee Muturi, over it.





On Wednesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta lost his cool and launched an attack against allies of the DP for attempting to scuttle the BBI report following its release.





He asked leaders not to engage in sideshows at the expense of development.



