Friday December 20, 2019 - Uganda President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has honoured Kenya’s Deputy President William Ruto after naming a new college after him.





The groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the William Ruto Leadership Institute will be held on Saturday at Makerere University.





Dr William Ruto, who has PhD in Plant Ecology ,will be the chief guest at the event.

Makerere University Vice-Chancellor, Barnabas Nawangwe, has sent out a memo inviting all members of the university Senate to attend the function.





“Makerere University has been requested by the office of the President of the Republic of Uganda to host the William Ruto Leadership Institute with laying of the foundation stone scheduled for Saturday, 21st December 2019 by HE The Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya William Samoei Ruto officiating as the chief guest starting at 10;30 AM,” reads part of the memo..





Sources said Museveni , who is a close ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta, wants Ruto to succeed the "Son of Jomo" in 2022.