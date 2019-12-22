Sunday, 22 December 2019- Two people cheated death on Sunday morning after a Subaru Impreza they were travelling in plunged into Nairobi River after running over a bump along outer ring road.





According to witnesses, the Subaru Impreza, registration plate KCG 673F, plunged into Nairobi River after hitting a speed bump near Kariobangi Roundabout.





Ten car had two people, the driver a man who was in the company of a woman.





The two survived the grisly accident but the driver is said to have broken his leg.





The two were rushed to Kijabe Mission Hospital.





Kenyans have pointed accusing fingers at KENHA for erecting bumps on highways for the frequent accidents.





Watch the video below.







