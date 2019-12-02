Monday, December 2, 2019 -Over the weekend, it was pomp and colour at Ngong Race-Course during the much hyped Nai-Fest concert headlined by Nigerian singer Joe Boy - who dissapointed fans after performing for less than 15 minutes





Young revelers, majority being college and University students, flocked the event despite heavy rains to have some nice time.





These two men who were part of the revelers who thronged to the concert caused a stir after they were spotted grinding on each other.





The Netizens have reacted in shock after watching the crazy video that has been widely circulated on social media.





The two dudes who are suspected to be gay stimulated sex by grinding on each other's buttocks.





Watch the mind-blowing video.















