Facilities Manager
Purpose 
  • To ensure management and control of the company facilities to support business operations.
  • To develop and implement a planned maintenance program with monitoring, reporting defect, cause, effect and corrective action for all facilities.
  • To plan and coordinate the execution of construction activities associated with the preparation for new stores and modernization projects.
  • To oversee the design, specification, and procurement and construction management, activities of organization’s facilities.
Responsibilities
  • Responsible for management of Project contractors/consultants
  • Reviews construction project status to monitor schedule and budget variances relative to submitted schedules
  • Ensures compliance of statutory requirements in Projects and Utilities
  • Management of internal technicians and external contractors.
  • Monitor equipment inventory and place orders when necessary.
  • Schedule and Manage routine maintenance.
  • Develop maintenance procedures and ensure implementation.
  • Ensure all processes and compliance programs are met
  • Carry out inspections of the facilities to identify and resolve issues
  • Ensure that all premises are suitable and conducive for occupation in terms as per relevant Government Regulations.
  • Maintain and update asset register per location
  • Reviews, recommends, and implements program and project level policy and procedural innovations
  • Prepare budgets and financial reports
  • Set, manage and monitor budgets
  • Prepare and implement cost saving measures.
Qualifications
  • Graduate from a recognized college or university with a bachelor’s degree in construction management, quantity surveying or architecture or related trainings with 5 years’ experience
  • Or Higher National Diploma and related trainings with 10 years’ experience.
Years of Experience 
  • At least 5 years’ experience in facilities management in corporate environment
Additional Qualifications 
  • Contract administration skills and Knowledge
  • Good planning and organizational skills
  • Conversant with the provision of the new Occupational Health and Safety Act
  • Knowledgeable in the environmental and building regulatory laws
  • Experience in Real Estate management is an added advantage
  • Experience in planning maintenance operations
  • Solid understanding of technical aspects of plumbing, carpentry, electrical systems etc.
  • Working knowledge of facilities machines and equipment
  • Ability to keep track of and report on activity
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Human Resource Business Partner

Key Purpose Statement
The Human Resource Business Partner serves as a strategic HR partner in a designated competency enabling achievement of the competency’s business plan and targets, aligned to the organization’s overall strategic objective. The Human Resource Business Partner supports competency managers and teams by enhancing their capability to deliver strategy into action, manage their talent and implement change.
Responsibilities
  • Strategic Business and HR Alignment: Serves as a proactive member of the competency’s leadership team, participating in the management of the business.
  • Learning and Development: Facilitates the execution of the learning and development strategy within the organization.
  • Talent and Performance Management: Drives performance management, identification and effective management of talent, to meet the short, medium and long term requirements.
  • Organization Development: Works collaboratively with the business leaders to co-create a plan to shape the desired culture, through coordinated OD initiatives and touch points with other areas of HR.
  • Employee Relations and Culture Management: Fosters an employee relations environment that supports the delivery of strategy, and drive the execution of employee engagement initiative
  • Interpretation, advising and communicating to Line Managers and Staff on HR Policies and Procedures, business changes and or updates and ensuring adherence to the same.
  • Support line managers as regards performance management, deployment; staff development tasks; succession planning processing; manpower planning & budgeting; job evaluation; change management assignments etc.
  • Gather relevant data from the various functions to support the HR metrics; analyse data, perform trend analyses and report HR performance on a monthly, quarterly, bi-annual and annual basis
  • Facilitate the transfer of staff to various workstations in line with the business needs.
HR Reporting
  • Draws HR reports, analyses trends and reports on these.
  • Reports meet the standards of the customer (on time and 100% accurate and any other specific needs of the customers in line with the requirements set by the (HRBP).
  • Helps maintain a positive service culture.
Employee Relations & Culture Management
  • Drives the conclusion and administration of disciplinary inquiries as and when required.
  • Listen to grievances, advice and implement appropriate disciplinary procedures and ensure compliance to HR policies and procedures on the same.
Qualifications
  • Bachelor’s Degree, with post graduate HR qualification.
  • Master’s degree in a relevant field would be an added advantage
  • Be a certified member of IHRM
Experience
  • Minimum requirement: At least 5+ years of HR leadership experience in both operational and corporate environments – both generalist and specialist.
  • Understanding HR Policies and procedures deeply as well as Kenya HR labour Laws.
  • Relevant experience in HR systems and processes.
Competencies
  • Excellent interpersonal, good communication skills and an ability to communicate at all levels with internal and external customers
  • Highly professional standards of integrity and customer service.
  • Ability to establish trust.
  • Reputation for discretion and sound judgment.
  • Ability to gather, analyse and report on key business and HR metrics to support decision making.
  • Deadline driven and ability to work under pressure.
  • High energy levels, self-motivated and displays initiative.
  • Good understanding of HR business processes
  • Basic understanding of relevant legislation and its impact on effective HR practice
  • Good coordination skills
  • Ability to operate independently, demonstrate initiative, sound judgment, sensitivity and maintain confidentiality
