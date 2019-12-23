Facilities Manager
Purpose
- To
ensure management and control of the company facilities to support
business operations.
- To
develop and implement a planned maintenance program with monitoring,
reporting defect, cause, effect and corrective action for all facilities.
- To
plan and coordinate the execution of construction activities associated
with the preparation for new stores and modernization projects.
- To
oversee the design, specification, and procurement and construction
management, activities of organization’s facilities.
Responsibilities
- Responsible
for management of Project contractors/consultants
- Reviews
construction project status to monitor schedule and budget variances
relative to submitted schedules
- Ensures
compliance of statutory requirements in Projects and Utilities
- Management
of internal technicians and external contractors.
- Monitor
equipment inventory and place orders when necessary.
- Schedule
and Manage routine maintenance.
- Develop
maintenance procedures and ensure implementation.
- Ensure
all processes and compliance programs are met
- Carry
out inspections of the facilities to identify and resolve issues
- Ensure
that all premises are suitable and conducive for occupation in terms as
per relevant Government Regulations.
- Maintain
and update asset register per location
- Reviews,
recommends, and implements program and project level policy and procedural
innovations
- Prepare
budgets and financial reports
- Set,
manage and monitor budgets
- Prepare
and implement cost saving measures.
Qualifications
- Graduate
from a recognized college or university with a bachelor’s degree in
construction management, quantity surveying or architecture or related
trainings with 5 years’ experience
- Or
Higher National Diploma and related trainings with 10 years’ experience.
Years of Experience
- At
least 5 years’ experience in facilities management in corporate
environment
Additional Qualifications
- Contract
administration skills and Knowledge
- Good
planning and organizational skills
- Conversant
with the provision of the new Occupational Health and Safety Act
- Knowledgeable
in the environmental and building regulatory laws
- Experience
in Real Estate management is an added advantage
- Experience
in planning maintenance operations
- Solid
understanding of technical aspects of plumbing, carpentry, electrical
systems etc.
- Working
knowledge of facilities machines and equipment
- Ability
to keep track of and report on activity
- Excellent
communication and interpersonal skills
Human Resource Business Partner
Key Purpose Statement
The Human Resource Business Partner serves as a strategic HR partner in a designated competency enabling achievement of the competency’s business plan and targets, aligned to the organization’s overall strategic objective. The Human Resource Business Partner supports competency managers and teams by enhancing their capability to deliver strategy into action, manage their talent and implement change.
Responsibilities
- Strategic
Business and HR Alignment: Serves as a proactive member of the competency’s
leadership team, participating in the management of the business.
- Learning
and Development: Facilitates the execution of the learning and development
strategy within the organization.
- Talent
and Performance Management: Drives performance management, identification
and effective management of talent, to meet the short, medium and long
term requirements.
- Organization
Development: Works collaboratively with the business leaders to co-create
a plan to shape the desired culture, through coordinated OD initiatives
and touch points with other areas of HR.
- Employee
Relations and Culture Management: Fosters an employee relations
environment that supports the delivery of strategy, and drive the
execution of employee engagement initiative
- Interpretation,
advising and communicating to Line Managers and Staff on HR Policies and
Procedures, business changes and or updates and ensuring adherence to the
same.
- Support
line managers as regards performance management, deployment; staff
development tasks; succession planning processing; manpower planning &
budgeting; job evaluation; change management assignments etc.
- Gather
relevant data from the various functions to support the HR metrics;
analyse data, perform trend analyses and report HR performance on a
monthly, quarterly, bi-annual and annual basis
- Facilitate
the transfer of staff to various workstations in line with the business
needs.
HR Reporting
- Draws
HR reports, analyses trends and reports on these.
- Reports
meet the standards of the customer (on time and 100% accurate and any
other specific needs of the customers in line with the requirements set by
the (HRBP).
- Helps
maintain a positive service culture.
Employee Relations & Culture Management
- Drives
the conclusion and administration of disciplinary inquiries as and when
required.
- Listen
to grievances, advice and implement appropriate disciplinary procedures
and ensure compliance to HR policies and procedures on the same.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s
Degree, with post graduate HR qualification.
- Master’s
degree in a relevant field would be an added advantage
- Be a
certified member of IHRM
Experience
- Minimum
requirement: At least 5+ years of HR leadership experience in both
operational and corporate environments – both generalist and specialist.
- Understanding
HR Policies and procedures deeply as well as Kenya HR labour Laws.
- Relevant
experience in HR systems and processes.
Competencies
- Excellent
interpersonal, good communication skills and an ability to communicate at
all levels with internal and external customers
- Highly
professional standards of integrity and customer service.
- Ability
to establish trust.
- Reputation
for discretion and sound judgment.
- Ability
to gather, analyse and report on key business and HR metrics to support
decision making.
- Deadline
driven and ability to work under pressure.
- High
energy levels, self-motivated and displays initiative.
- Good
understanding of HR business processes
- Basic
understanding of relevant legislation and its impact on effective HR
practice
- Good
coordination skills
- Ability
to operate independently, demonstrate initiative, sound judgment,
sensitivity and maintain confidentiality
