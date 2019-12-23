Facilities Manager

Purpose

To oversee the design, specification, and procurement and construction management, activities of organization’s facilities.

To plan and coordinate the execution of construction activities associated with the preparation for new stores and modernization projects.

To develop and implement a planned maintenance program with monitoring, reporting defect, cause, effect and corrective action for all facilities.

To ensure management and control of the company facilities to support business operations.

Responsibilities

Reviews, recommends, and implements program and project level policy and procedural innovations

Ensure that all premises are suitable and conducive for occupation in terms as per relevant Government Regulations.

Carry out inspections of the facilities to identify and resolve issues

Ensure all processes and compliance programs are met

Monitor equipment inventory and place orders when necessary.

Ensures compliance of statutory requirements in Projects and Utilities

Reviews construction project status to monitor schedule and budget variances relative to submitted schedules

Qualifications

Or Higher National Diploma and related trainings with 10 years’ experience.

Graduate from a recognized college or university with a bachelor’s degree in construction management, quantity surveying or architecture or related trainings with 5 years’ experience

Years of Experience

At least 5 years’ experience in facilities management in corporate environment

Additional Qualifications

Ability to keep track of and report on activity

Solid understanding of technical aspects of plumbing, carpentry, electrical systems etc.

Experience in Real Estate management is an added advantage

Knowledgeable in the environmental and building regulatory laws

Conversant with the provision of the new Occupational Health and Safety Act

Key Purpose Statement

The Human Resource Business Partner serves as a strategic HR partner in a designated competency enabling achievement of the competency’s business plan and targets, aligned to the organization’s overall strategic objective. The Human Resource Business Partner supports competency managers and teams by enhancing their capability to deliver strategy into action, manage their talent and implement change.

Responsibilities

Strategic Business and HR Alignment: Serves as a proactive member of the competency’s leadership team, participating in the management of the business.

Learning and Development: Facilitates the execution of the learning and development strategy within the organization.

Talent and Performance Management: Drives performance management, identification and effective management of talent, to meet the short, medium and long term requirements.

Organization Development: Works collaboratively with the business leaders to co-create a plan to shape the desired culture, through coordinated OD initiatives and touch points with other areas of HR.

Employee Relations and Culture Management: Fosters an employee relations environment that supports the delivery of strategy, and drive the execution of employee engagement initiative

Interpretation, advising and communicating to Line Managers and Staff on HR Policies and Procedures, business changes and or updates and ensuring adherence to the same.

Support line managers as regards performance management, deployment; staff development tasks; succession planning processing; manpower planning & budgeting; job evaluation; change management assignments etc.

Gather relevant data from the various functions to support the HR metrics; analyse data, perform trend analyses and report HR performance on a monthly, quarterly, bi-annual and annual basis