Wednesday, December 25, 2019- With increasing cases of shoplifting, this supermarket which doesn’t have CCTV, has come up with this crazy method of making sure shop-lifters are kept at bay.





The supermarket has full time employees (SISITV) perched high in every the corner to get a bird’s eye view and ensure people are not taking home what they have not paid for.





Interestingly, netizens reckon this is better than the CCTV since they raise alarm immediately once they spot someone trying to shoplift.





See the photo below.



