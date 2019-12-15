Sunday, December 15, 2019- If you are not having the best of days, this hilarious video will leave you in stitches and make your day.





The short clip shows the moment a US marine officer tried to poke his nose into the monkey’s business and regretted immediately.





The primates were busy mating when the male monkey saw the officer recording them.









In a fit of rage, the monkey went for the poor guy who didn’t expect such a reaction and the video has taken social media by storm.



Marines are known to be some of the toughest officers around but the way this guy ran for his dear life is just hilarious.





This is why it is prudent to mind your business.





Watch the video below.



