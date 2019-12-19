Thursday, December 19, 2019 -A rogue pastor left tongues wagging after he ordered his brainwashed congregants to touch their private parts and wave their under-wears in church, claiming that by doing so, they will receive blessings.





Instead of the brainless congregants questioning the pastor’s stupid stunts, they did exactly what they were ordered to do.





Women were seen waving their panties while touching their private parts.





The male congregants did that too.





Here’s the video.











