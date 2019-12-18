Wednesday, December 18, 2019

-Kenya High School tops the list of schools with the highest number of A (Plain) grades in the just released 2019 Kenya Certificate of secondary Education.





While announcing the results Education CS Prof Magoha revealed that 76 students from Kenya High School scored straight As.





Kapsabet Boys High School was second with 49 students scoring A (Plain) while Alliance High School had 48 students who scored A (Plain).









Only 627 students scored straight As in the KCSE2019.





See the top ten school in the country below.





Kenya High - 76





Kapsabet Boys - 49





Alliance High School - 48





Moi Kabarak High School - 30





Alliance Girls High School - 27





Mary Hill Girls- 25





Maseno School- 23





Nairobi School- 23





Mang'u High School -23





Moi Girls Eldoret -21



