Thursday, December 12, 2019- Several Europa League matches are lined up tonight which is a great opportunity to make good money.





We have carefully selected 10 matches where you can easily make over Sh8000 from just sh200 stake.





Check out the tips below and play responsibly.





EEL(19:55) Dynamo Kiev v FC Lugano -1 Go Here>>>





EEL(19:55) E. Frankfurt v Victoria Guimares-1





EEL(19:55) PSV Eindhoven v Rosenborg -1





EEL(19:55) Stade Rennes v Lazio –GG





EEL(21:00) Standard Liege v Arsenal –GG





EEL(21:00) AS Roma v Wolfsberger –Over 2.5





EEL(21:00) FC Basel v Trabzonspor – 1 Go Here>>>





EEL(21:00) B.Monchengladbach v Basaksehir -1





EEL(20:00) Gent v Oleksandria -1





EEL(21:00) Porto v Feyenoord -1





EEL(21:00) Man United v AZ Alkmaar -1





EEL(21:00) Wolves v Besiktas -1