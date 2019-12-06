Monday, December 06, 2018 - Every day, we try to beat the bookies at their own game by predicting the outcome of several football matches.





Today, we have selected 10 football matches where you can make over Sh10, 000 from just a Sh250 stake.





Check out tips below and play responsibly.





DE2 (19:30) Hamburger SV v FC Heidenhrim –GG Go Here>>>





DE2 (19:30) Arminia Bielefeld v Karlsruher -1





TR1 (19:30) Fenerbahce v Genclerbirligi -1





FR1 (20:00) Lille V Brest -1





NL1 (21:30) Almere City v Oss –Over 2.5 Go Here>>>





BE1 (21:30) Waasland v Antwerp –Over 2.5





DE1 (21:30) Eintracht Frankfurt v Hertha Berlin -1





IT1 (21:45) Inter v AS Roma –GG





ES1 (22:00) Villarreal v A. Madrid –X2





PT1 (22:30) Boavista v Benfica-2