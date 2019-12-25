



Wednesday, December 25, 2019- This photo of a sexy lady 'driving' a manual car is going viral on social media for all the wrong reasons.





Forget the long running stereotype about women being bad drivers or let alone driving manual cars, the way this lady is holding that gear stick has left tongues wagging.





While she’s obviously posing for a photo since the handbrake is still on, randy men are having a field day with sexual jokes and some of them are just hilarious.









Check out the photo and some comments below.

Morrientez: This one will drive you crazy





Tunde: This girl can hold a big D**k





Sensie: When someone tells you to ‘get a grip’



