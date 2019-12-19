



Thursday, December 19, 2019- A video of a female comedian fondling and squeezing men’s private parts during her performance has emerged online.





The naughty lady goes round the hall feeling the men’s ‘propellers’ and some of the men seemed to like it from their reaction.





However, a closer look at the clip indicates that this could have been a comedy show in the 90s.









The video has caused a stir on social media with netizens wondering if it will still seem funny if it was a man touching ladies.





Watch the video below.



