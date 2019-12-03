Tuesday, December 3, 2019 - This controversial jeans design for ladies has left tongues wagging and jaws dropping.
The jeans have been designed in a way that exposes a lady’s butt cheeks while the rest of the body is covered.
This sexy lady stepped out rocking the jeans and she gave men a hard time.
Well, there is a thin line between creativity and insanity and whoever came up with this idea must be crazy.
Ladies can you rock this?
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Loading...
Post a Comment