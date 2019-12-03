Tuesday, December 3, 2019 - This controversial jeans design for ladies has left tongues wagging and jaws dropping.





The jeans have been designed in a way that exposes a lady’s butt cheeks while the rest of the body is covered.





This sexy lady stepped out rocking the jeans and she gave men a hard time.





Well, there is a thin line between creativity and insanity and whoever came up with this idea must be crazy.





Ladies can you rock this?





Watch the video below.