Thursday December 12, 2019 - Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru Hhas revealed some Mt. Kenya politicians are feeling threatened by her latest political moves.





Speaking during an interview on Wednesday, Waiguru said that her critics are also growing scared by her dalliance with ODM leader Raila Odinga, with whom she is currently very close.





According to her, there have been some questions over her recent meeting with Raila, which she termed an open demonstration that some people are not happy.





The governor found it weird that they only picked her meeting with Raila, yet the former Premier holds many other meetings with other people, which they don't have an issue with.





"The right honorable meets very many people, and you don't see that sort of reaction.”





“They must be seeing something about me, why are they so threatened?" she posed.





The former Devolution CS suggested that the noises are emanating from politicians threatened by her progress in Mt. Kenya politics, and are now attempting to hold her down.





She noted nobody would be bothered about her moves were she not a threat, suggesting that her potential is giving some regional politicians sleepless nights.





"Why is it such a big deal? If you have ground why are you bothered about my conversation if I have no influence?”





“I think they can see the potential," she added.





